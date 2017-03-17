FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
March 17, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States

* Says Tudorza, Duaklir are products licensed by Almirall to Astrazeneca in an agreement from July 30, 2014

* Under terms of collaboration, Circassia will lead promotion of Tudorza in the US and has been granted an option to gain full commercial rights in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

