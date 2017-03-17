BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products

March 17 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States

* Says Tudorza, Duaklir are products licensed by Almirall to Astrazeneca in an agreement from July 30, 2014

Under terms of collaboration, Circassia will lead promotion of Tudorza in the US and has been granted an option to gain full commercial rights in the future