6 months ago
BRIEF-AstraZeneca ties up with Sanofi on respiratory drug
March 3, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca ties up with Sanofi on respiratory drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Alliance with sanofi pasteur for medi8897

* Medi8897 is a monoclonal antibody (mab) for prevention of lower respiratory tract illness (lrti) caused by respiratory syncytial virus

* Sanofi pasteur will make an upfront payment of eur 120 million and pay up to eur 495 million upon achievement of certain development and sales-related milestones

* Two companies will share all costs and profits equally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

