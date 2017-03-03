BRIEF-AstraZeneca ties up with Sanofi on respiratory drug

March 3 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Alliance with sanofi pasteur for medi8897

* Medi8897 is a monoclonal antibody (mab) for prevention of lower respiratory tract illness (lrti) caused by respiratory syncytial virus

* Sanofi pasteur will make an upfront payment of eur 120 million and pay up to eur 495 million upon achievement of certain development and sales-related milestones

* Two companies will share all costs and profits equally