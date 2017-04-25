FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug receives full EU approval
April 25, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug receives full EU approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* Tagrisso receives full approval in the EU

* European Commission has granted full marketing authorisation for Tagrisso (osimertinib)

* Grant for treatment of adults with locally-advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor T790m mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer

* In March 2017, US Food and Drug Administration granted Tagrisso a conversion from accelerated to full approval

* Warnings and precautions include interstitial lung disease (ILD), keratitis, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and QTC interval prolongation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

