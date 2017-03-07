FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Astro Japan Property Group response to Lone Star proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Astro Japan Property Group Ltd

* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja

* Board did not consider that initial proposal would deliver acceptable value for aja securityholders

* Board determined not to grant due diligence access to lone star funds

* Proposal does not represent a material improvement on initial proposal that was rejected by board

* Board is yet to respond to lone star funds in relation to proposal and remains focused on business-as-usual running of fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

