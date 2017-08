March 29 (Reuters) - Astro Japan Property Group Ltd

* Signs contracts for its investment in a large shopping mall for ¥10 billion

* Purchase price plus consumption tax, costs,reserves will be funded with ¥8 billion of debt and ¥3.26 billion equity investment by AJA

* Investment expected to result in annualised pro-forma increases to AJA's earnings and distributable cash of about 5.8 cps and 5.6 cps