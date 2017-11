Nov 8 (Reuters) - Astrotech Corp -

* Astrotech reports first quarter of fiscal year 2018 financial results

* In Q1 2018 ‍revenue, costs of goods sold, SG&A, and research and development are expected to continue to fluctuate based on timing of projects​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)