3 months ago
May 30, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ASUR, PSP Investments buy 50 pct stake in Aerostar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV :

* asur and PSP Investments acquire 50% stake in Aerostar, operator of San Juan airport

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV - co's interest in Aerostar is 60%, PSP Investments acquired 40% interest; combined investment of US$430 million

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV - after finalizing acquisition, co expects to consolidate Aerostar's results into its financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

