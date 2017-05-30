BRIEF-ASUR, PSP Investments buy 50 pct stake in Aerostar

May 30 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV :

* asur and PSP Investments acquire 50% stake in Aerostar, operator of San Juan airport

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV - co's interest in Aerostar is 60%, PSP Investments acquired 40% interest; combined investment of US$430 million

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV - after finalizing acquisition, co expects to consolidate Aerostar's results into its financial statements