3 months ago
BRIEF-Asure Software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM
May 26, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Asure Software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc

* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock

* Company increased total principal amount of commitments under its credit facility from approximately $32 million to $75 million

* Agreed to appoint Silver Oak Services Partners founder and co-managing partner Daniel Gill to Asure board, effective june 6, 2017

* Aggregate consideration for Compass HRM acquisition consists of $4.5 million in cash and a $1.5 million seller note

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $53.0 million to $56.0 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.50 to $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

