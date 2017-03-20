FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Asure Software Q4 earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc:

* Asure Software reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $9.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asure Software Inc- at quarter-end, backlog totaled $2.5 million, a 36 pct decrease compared to prior quarter

* Asure Software Inc says total bookings for Q4 of 2016 were up 13 pct year-over-year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

