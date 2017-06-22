WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 ASV Holdings Inc
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 sales $28 million versus $28.5 million
* ASV Holdings - net sales of $28.0 million compared to $28.5 million in net sales for three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts