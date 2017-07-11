BRIEF-Kaisa Group announces acquisition of 17.7% of Nam Tai Property
* Aggregate consideration for target shares is US$110.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 12 Asx Ltd:
* Amanda J Harkness has resigned as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aggregate consideration for target shares is US$110.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp is considering selling its website certification business, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion and extricate it from a feud with Alphabet Inc's Google, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.