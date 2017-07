July 26(Reuters) - Asymchem Laboratories Tian Jin Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned medical technology unit, which will be mainly engaged in innovation medicine MAH business, generics consistency evaluation, BE and I-IV phase clinical research

* Says the unit will be capitalized at 5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Bf5L3Z

