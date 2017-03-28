FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-At Home Group Q4 adjusted pro forma EPS $0.28
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-At Home Group Q4 adjusted pro forma EPS $0.28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - At Home Group Inc:

* At Home Group Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 same store sales rose 7.1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 18.5 percent

* Q4 sales $234.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.2 million

* At Home Group Inc - 2018 net sales are expected to be in a range of $903 million to $910 million

* At Home Group Inc - fiscal 2018 outlook at midpoint assumes 18.5% net sales growth

* At Home Group Inc - 2018 net sales growth outlook assumes comparable store sales increase of 2.5% to 3.0%

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.64

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.72 to $0.75

* At Home Group Inc sees FY 2018 net capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $110 million to $130 million

* Net inventory increased 38.2% to $243.8 million as of Jan. 28, 2017 compared to Jan. 30, 2016

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $904.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

