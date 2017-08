June 2 (Reuters) - AT & S:

* CFO KARL ASAMER LEAVES THE COMPANY AT HIS OWN REQUEST

* AS A SUCCESSOR TO MR. ASAMER, SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTED MONIKA STOISSER-GÖHRING AS CFO AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF AT & S FOR THREE YEARS UNTIL MAY 31, 2020 WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text - bit.ly/2rMEwx4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)