May 5 Select Sands Corp:

* At the request of IIROC Select Sands provides market update

* Select Sands Corp - as a result of recent heavy rains in Arkansas that there has been some flooding at some of company's facilities in recent days

* Select Sands Corp sees flooding will have some short term impacts on production

* Select Sands Corp - not expected that flooding impact will have a material impact on company's 2017 financial results