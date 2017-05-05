BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Select Sands Corp:
* At the request of IIROC Select Sands provides market update
* Select Sands Corp - as a result of recent heavy rains in Arkansas that there has been some flooding at some of company's facilities in recent days
* Select Sands Corp sees flooding will have some short term impacts on production
* Select Sands Corp - not expected that flooding impact will have a material impact on company's 2017 financial results
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results