4 months ago
BRIEF-Atac Resources announces property earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corp
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Atac Resources announces property earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Atac Resources Ltd :

* Atac Resources Ltd. announces property earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation

* Transactions consist of a potential total investment by Barrick of approximately $63.3 million

* As per transactions, Barrick can acquire an interest in central portion of Atac's Rackla Gold Property

* Barrick will increase its shareholding in Atac from approximately 9.2% to 19.9% and will have right to maintain that interest in Atac

* As per transactions, Barrick will make an $8.3 million investment in Atac

* Flow-through placement proceeds to be used to partially fund previously announced 2017 exploration program at Osiris and Rau Projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

