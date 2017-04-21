FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atara bio announces collaboration with Merck
April 21, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Atara bio announces collaboration with Merck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Atara Bio announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with ATA129 in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC)

* Atara Biotherapeutics-phase 1/2 trial to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, preliminary efficacy of combination; planned for initiation in 2018

* Collaboration agreement is between Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. And Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V

* Under agreement, trial will be sponsored by Atara Bio

* Additional details of collaboration were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

