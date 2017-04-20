FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics reports positive interim early-stage data on multiple sclerosis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc-

* Atara Bio announces positive interim results from ongoing phase 1 trial of the autologous version of ata188 in patients with primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (ms) at the american academy of neurology (aan) annual meeting 2017

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - look forward to further development of autologous ata188 for patients with ms

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - expected initiation of both phase 1 allogeneic ata188 trial as well as our phase 3 trials of ata129 in second half of year.

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - no patient in trial experienced progression of disability; there was no worsening in edss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

