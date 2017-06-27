BRIEF-France Bed Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
June 27 ATARI SA:
* MATTEL, STARTAPP AND ATARI ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP MATTEL BRANDS IN THE GAME ROLLERCOASTER TYCOON TOUCH SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal Source text: http://bit.ly/2m4hKux Further company coverage: