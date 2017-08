April 26 (Reuters) - ATCO Ltd:

* Atco reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* ATCO Ltd - Q1 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $117 million compared to $121 million in 2016

* Qtrly earnings attributable to Class I and Class II shares $101 million versus $109 million

* ATCO Ltd - ATCO invested $298 million in capital growth projects in Q1 of 2017