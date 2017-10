Oct 26 (Reuters) - Atco Ltd

* Atco reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Atco Ltd - ‍Q3 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $55 million compared to $64 million in 2016​

* Atco Ltd - Qtrly ‍earnings attributable to class I and class II shares $46 million versus $70 million​