BRIEF-Atea Q2 EBITDA up 7.6 pct YoY

July 14 (Reuters) - ATEA ASA:

* REVENUE IN Q2 2017 WAS NOK 8,409 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 0.4% COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR​

* ‍A STRONGER NORWEGIAN KRONE RELATIVE TO OTHER NORDIC CURRENCIES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED REVENUE BY 1.5% COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR​

* ‍Q2 EBITDA WAS NOK 220 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7.6% FROM NOK 204 MILLION IN Q2 2016​

* MANAGEMENT IS TARGETING AN EBIT IN Q3 2017 IN DENMARK WHICH IS IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR ‍​

* FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2017, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS ATEA TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE OPERATING PROFITS