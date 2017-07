July 26 (Reuters) - ATEME SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS CONFIDENT IN CAPACITY TO ACCELERARTE GROWTH WITH MAINTAINING OPERATING PROFITABILITY

* EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OF 30 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)