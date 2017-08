May 4 (Reuters) - Ateme SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 10.6 million ($11.6 million) versus EUR 7.4 million year ago

* Positive outlook: rationalized competitive landscape

* Well positioned to increase its market share with current and new service providers and broadcasters