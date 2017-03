March 9 Atenor SA:

* FY net result amounts to 20.38 million euros ($21.56 million) compared to 19.96 million euros in 2015

* FY operating result amounts to 35.35 million euros compared to 34.07 million euros in 2015

* Board of directors will propose a gross dividend of 2.04 euros per share to the general assembly

* FY revenues from ordinary activities amount to 156.83 million euros, increase of 40.08 million euros compared to 2015