FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Atento reports Q4 EPS $0.23
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Atento reports Q4 EPS $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Atento SA -

* Atento reports fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter and full year results, highlighted by revenue diversification, margin protection and strong cash flow generation company announces agreement to acquire majority stake in interfile, a leading provider of credit ori

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* For fiscal 2017, are targeting consolidated revenue growth of 1% to 5%

* Atento SA says agreement to acquire a majority stake in interfile

* Qtrly revenue $442.0 million versus $453.8 million

* For fiscal 2017, Atento is targeting adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 11 percent to 12 percent

* Atento SA says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Q4 revenue view $450.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2017, targeting cash capex (% of revenue) of about 3-4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.