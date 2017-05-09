BRIEF-Atento SA Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 9 (Reuters) - Atento SA:

* Atento reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results solid start in fiscal 2017 highlighted by topline growth, maintained margins and continued improvement in cash flow

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed full-year 2017 financial targets

* Says qtrly revenue $468.0 million, up 3.0%

* Q1 revenue view $443.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: