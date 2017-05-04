May 3 Athabasca Oil Corp
* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 first quarter
results
* Qtrly production of 26,737 boe/d (95% liquids)
* Company has a fully funded development outlook capable of
delivering growth to 60,000 boe/d by 2020
* Production growth to over 10,000 boe/d by year-end 2017
and approximately 25,000 boe/d over next five years
* 2017 thermal oil budget reduced by $30 million to $75
million with unchanged production guidance of 29,000 - 32,500
bbl/d
* 2017 light oil capital budget is unchanged at $135 million
with production guidance of 6,500 - 7,500 boe/d
* Anticipates an internally funded capital program in 2018
at us$55/bbl WTI with net debt to cash flow of less than 2.5x
