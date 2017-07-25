BRIEF-ATI announces new long-term purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney

1 Min Read
July 25 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc
* ATI announces new long-term purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney
* For period 2017 to 2030, LTPA is expected to generate revenues in excess of $1 billion
* LTPA, which builds on master terms agreement that co entered into with UTC last year, begins in 2017, continues for life of engine programs
* Signed purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney to supply isothermal forgings and nickel-based powder alloys for next-generation jet engines