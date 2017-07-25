FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-ATI announces new long-term purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* ATI announces new long-term purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney

* ‍For period 2017 to 2030, LTPA is expected to generate revenues in excess of $1 billion​

* ‍LTPA, which builds on master terms agreement that co entered into with UTC last year, begins in 2017, continues for life of engine programs​

* Signed purchase agreement with Pratt & Whitney to supply isothermal forgings and nickel-based powder alloys for next-generation jet engines​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

