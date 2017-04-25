FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ATI posts Q1 earnings per share $0.16
April 25, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-ATI posts Q1 earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* ATI announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 sales $866 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $846.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - continue to estimate that 2017 capital expenditures will be $125 million, with $25 million expended in Q1 2017

* Allegheny - HPMC segment remains on track for 2017 sales growth of about 10 pct, and low-double-digit operating profit as a percentage of sales

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - do not expect to pay any U.S. Federal Income taxes in 2017 due to net operating loss carryforwards

* Allegheny Technologies - have support from agent bank to extend duration of $100 million abl term loan from due date in November 2017 to September 2020

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - beyond 2017, we continue to expect capital expenditures to average no more than $100 million annually for next several years

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - closed operations costs in fiscal year 2017 are expected to be higher than in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

