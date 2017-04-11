April 12 Atico Mining Corp
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces
of Au in first quarter 2017
* Qtrly copper and gold recovery of 93.5% and 65.8%; a
decrease of 1% for copper 2% for gold over q1 2016
* Atico Mining Corp - qtrly production of 5.05 million
pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 18%
over q1 2016
* Atico Mining Corp - qtrly production of 2,550 ounces of
gold contained in concentrates; a very slight decrease over q1
2016
* Atico mining corp qtrly average processed tonnes per day
of 810, an increase of 4% over q1 2016
* Sees to maintain production between 9,700 and 10,000
ounces of gold at El Roble mine in 2017
* Sees to maintain production between 8,300 and 8,500 tonnes
of copper at El Roble mine in 2017
* Sees to maintain production between 37,000 and 39,000 dry
tonnes of concentrate at El Roble mine in 2017
