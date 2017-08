May 9 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc:

* Atkore international group inc - full-year adjusted EPS guidance range tightened to $1.55 - $1.65

* Atkore International Group Inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.35

* Atkore International Group Inc - "seeing some momentum in our early-cycle products and stabilization within general industrial market" Source text: (bit.ly/2pg6S1J) Further company coverage: