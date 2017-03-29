FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Atlanta Gold announces financings with Jipangu Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Atlanta Gold Inc:

* Has reached agreements to issue a total of 26.4 million common shares for aggregate consideration of C$2.4 million to Jipangu Inc

* In addition, Jipangu has agreed to subscribe for 14.9 million common shares at a price of C$0.09 per share

* Jipangu will have right to nominate up to one-half of co's Board for so long as Jipangu beneficially owns not less than 50% of co's shares

* Jipangu currently owns 19.5% of co's outstanding shares & upon completion of transactions, will own 52.2% of the then outstanding shares

* Net proceeds from financing will be used to pay down default interest on company's senior secured notes and debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

