April 26 (Reuters) - Atlanta Gold Inc:

* ATLANTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF MINING PERMIT AT ITS NEAL PROPERTY

* ATLANTA GOLD-IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF LANDS APPROVED RECLAMATION PLAN SUBMITTED IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED OPERATIONS AT NEAL PROPERTY & HAS GRANTED MINE PERMIT

* IS ASSESSING MEANS OF FUNDING AND PROCESSING OPTIONS IN ORDER FOR PROCESSING TO COMMENCE AT NEAL PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: