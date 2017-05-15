BRIEF-Atlantia CEO says no accord yet with Criteria on Abertis bid

May 15 (Reuters) - Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci tells analysts call:

* Had intense contacts with Abertis's top shareholder Criteria before announcing bid

* Will need to sell "for sure" 4 percent of Cellnex

* Asked if there is an agreement with Criteria on the terms of the Abertis deal, says: "There is something different from an agreement"

* Would have said so if there was an agreement with Criteria

* Price offered for Abertis is "good, right, it's not a test" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)