3 months ago
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Alliance and Cannabis Property REIT Kalyx Development Inc announce business combination and proposed private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp :

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp and Cannabis Property REIT Kalyx Development Inc announce business combination and proposed private placement

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership-entered into a merger agreement under which, subject to certain closing conditions, Kalyx will merge with and into AAPC

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger, aapc attributed current, pre-transaction value of Kalyx at approximately $60 million

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger, aapc attributed current, post-transaction market capitalization of approximately $75 million

* Atlantic Alliance Partnership- surviving public company, which is expected to be organized as Maryland Corporation, will be re-named Kalyx Properties Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

