FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Atlantic American Corp :

* Atlantic American reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $43.9 million versus $41.7 million

* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016

* Says net loss in quarter attributable to higher than expected levels of claims in both life and health lines of business

* Book value per common share $ 4.97 as of March 31 2017 versus $ 4.89 as of December 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.