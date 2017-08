May 4 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp:

* Atlantic Power Corporation releases first quarter 2017 results

* Atlantic Power Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Atlantic Power Corp - qtrly total revenue $98.4 million versus. $106.4 million last year

* Atlantic Power Corp says increased its guidance for 2017 project adjusted EBITDA to a range of $250 to $265 million