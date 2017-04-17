FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Atlantic Power reports repricing of APLP Holdings term loan and revolver
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Power reports repricing of APLP Holdings term loan and revolver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp:

* Atlantic Power announces repricing of aplp holdings term loan and revolver

* Atlantic Power -repricing of $615 million senior secured term loan,$200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at aplp holdings ltd partnership unit

* Atlantic Power -as a result of repricing, co expects to realize interest cost savings for remainder of 2017 of $2.4 million - sec filing

* Atlantic Power Corp - interest rate margin on term loan and revolver has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor plus 425 basis points

* Atlantic Power Corp - cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver estimated to be about $17 million, net of transaction fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.