Feb 27 Atlantica Yield Plc
* Atlantica yield reports full year 2016 financial results
* Atlantica yield plc - expected further adjusted ebitda for
2017 in range of $760 million to $810 million
* Atlantica yield plc - sees cafd for year 2017 in range of
$170 million to $190 million
* Atlantica yield plc - signed a letter of intent for
acquisition of a 12.5% interest in a 114-mile transmission line
located in arizona and california
* Atlantica yield plc - qtrly basic loss per share
attributable to atlantica yield plc $0.15
* Atlantica yield plc - qtrly revenue $208.8 million versus
$215 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $174.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
