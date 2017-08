May 16 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Atlas Air Worldwide offering of convertible senior notes

* Plans to offer up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2024

* Currently intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay higher-cost revolving credit facility borrowings

* To enter into convertible note hedge transactions as well as separate privately negotiated warrant transactions