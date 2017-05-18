FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide prices convertible senior notes
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide prices convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Atlas Air Worldwide prices convertible senior notes

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - announced pricing of $260.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.875 pct convertible senior notes due 2024

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - size of transaction was increased from previously announced aggregate principal amount of $250.0 million

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Atlas Air Worldwide; notes will mature on June 1, 2024

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings - notes will mature on june 1, 2024, unless repurchased or converted, and will bear interest at a rate of 1.875 pct per year

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc-in connection with pricing, co also entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge and warrant transactions

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings - initial conversion rate for notes is 16.3713 shares of co's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

