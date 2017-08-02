FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Q2 adjusted profit $1.09/shr from cont ops
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 12:28 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Q2 adjusted profit $1.09/shr from cont ops

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Atlas air worldwide reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlas air worldwide holdings inc - ‍increasing full-year outlook​

* Atlas air worldwide holdings inc - ‍placed three 747-400f acmi aircraft with new customer​

* Qtrly operating revenue $517.4 million versus $443.3 million

* Atlas air worldwide holdings inc - for full year, expect total block hours to increase approximately 20% compared with 2016

* Atlas air worldwide - ‍expect adjusted income from continuing operations, net of taxes, in 2017 to grow by percentage in mid-teens versus 2016 adjusted income of $114.3 million​

* Atlas air worldwide - core capital expenditures, which exclude aircraft, engine purchases, are expected to total about $65 to $75 million in 2017

* Q2 revenue view $498.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlas air worldwide holdings-anticipate 2017 results to reflect historical patterns,with more than 70% of co's adjusted income occurring in second half

* Atlas air worldwide holdings inc - "more than 70% of our current freighters operate for customers in e-commerce markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

