February 23, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Q4 earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Atlas Air Worldwide reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.24 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenue $ 529.7 million versus. $ 472.1 million

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - aircraft maintenance expense in 2017 should total approximately $240 million

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings -2017 core capital expenditures, which exclude aircraft, engine purchases, are expected to total about $55 to $65 million

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - we expect adjusted income in Q1 of 2017, to be consistent with or slightly better than Q1 of 2016

* Atlas Air Worldwide - in 2017 expect our adjusted income from continuing operations, to grow by a mid-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage versus. 2016

* Q4 revenue view $504.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

