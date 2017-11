Nov 16 (Reuters) - Atlas Engineered Products Ltd

* Atlas Engineered Products to acquire Castlegar Truss Manufacturer and announces investor relations engagement

* Atlas Engineered Products Ltd - ‍ entered into a letter of intent with Selkirk Truss Limited to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Selkirk​