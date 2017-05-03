May 3 Atmos Energy Corp:
* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2017
second quarter and six months; reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65 from
continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are still expected to
range between $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion
* Atmos Energy Corp -sees FY net income from continuing
operations is still expected to be in range of $365 million to
$390 million
