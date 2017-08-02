FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations
August 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 35 minutes ago

BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine months; tightens fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.55 to $3.63 from continuing operations

* Atmos Energy Corp - ‍capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are still expected to range between $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion​

* Atmos Energy Corp - ‍tightens fiscal 2017 guidance​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

