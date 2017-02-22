BRIEF-Atos FY net income group share up 39.6 pct at 567 ‍​million euros, raises dividend

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Atos:

* FY revenue ‍​11.72 billion euros versus 10.69 billion euros year ago

* FY operating profit 1.10 billion euros versus 0.92 billion euros year ago

* Sees for 2017 operating margin of 9.5 - 10.0 percent

* Sees for 2017 revenue growth of about 6 percent in constant currencies, over 2 percent organically

* FY net income group share 567 ‍​million euros versus 406 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.60 euros per share, up 45 percent

* Sees for 2017 a conversion rate of the operating margin to free cash flow of between 55 and 58 percent