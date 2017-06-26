BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Atossa Genetics Inc
* Atossa genetics says received positive interim safety assessment of first cohort receiving proprietary oral endoxifen in phase 1 dose escalation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: