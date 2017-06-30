BRIEF-Byline Bancorp Inc shares open at $20.35 in debut vs IPO price of $19/share
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
June 30 Atossa Genetics Inc
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing
* Atossa Genetics Inc - Temporary modification includes lowering exercise price of warrants to $0.26 per share
* Atossa Genetics Inc - Temporary modification includes setting applicable VWAP price at $0.52 per share
* Atossa Genetics Inc - In connection with temporary modification, agreed to extend lock-up period in underwriting agreement Source text: [bit.ly/2urstSV] Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, June 30 Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales and exports, while improving demand is driving capacity pressures that should boost investment and hiring, the Bank of Canada said on Friday.